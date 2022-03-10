Questions arose last week during the McMinn County Legislative Breakfast in regard to a proposal from Gov. Bill Lee.
During his State of the State speech earlier this year, Lee proposed working with Hillsdale College — a private, Christian college in Michigan — on social studies education.
During Friday’s legislative breakfast, Athens City School Board Member Dr. Amy Sullins asked State Rep. Mark Cochran (R-Englewood) about that.
“I really don’t want a Michigan private school with 1,456 students and a $900 million endowment … I’m intrigued why we’d want to bring this in,” Sullins said. “I’d rather bring in Dave Ramsey and Financial Peace University than a college in Michigan that’s going to be potentially bombarding us with private schools.”
Cochran said while he hasn’t formulated an opinion on Lee’s proposal just yet, he’s heard good things about Hillsdale.
“They have program focused on the founding and American exceptionalism,” he said. “They’ve got programs that have shown a lot of success. I’m not automatically opposed to it because that’s something we need to have a renewed focus on. I don’t think it’d be a bad thing to see how that program goes.”
Cochran noted that Lee has taken the lead on looking into that possibility to this point.
“The governor has been impressed by those programs,” he said. “I’d like to see how he’s wanting to implement that.”
While he had to leave the breakfast before this topic came up, State Sen. Mike Bell (R-Riceville) previously responded to Lee’s proposal to partner with Hillsdale College after the governor’s State of the State address earlier this year.
“He said that we needed to do better in teaching civics and government to our students who are in K-12,” Bell said at the time. “He announced a partnership with Hillsdale College, which is known for its conservatism in the way it teaches and educates the students. The partnership we are going to have with them developing a civics curriculum from an entity that holds a conservative view, you couldn’t go to a better resource and I am excited for that partnership.”
Cochran added on Friday that he has questions about how much some students across the state are learning about social studies.
“Students in my family who are honor students, I’m shocked at some of the things they know about other subjects, but weren’t taught about the founding of our country,” he said. “Thankfully they were taught at home, in my family, but they didn’t get it in school and I think that’s problematic. If this is a program that better pinpoints that, I’m willing to look at it.”
Sullins, however, disagreed about the level of civics education in schools being a concern.
“I think we’re producing some great citizens and patriots, to use Gov. Bill Lee’s term,” she said. “The largest percentage of our county that goes into the armed services is our public school students.”
During his State of the State speech, Lee stated he is looking for ways to improve civics education in the state and “it is important that we teach true American history, unbiased and non-political. Two years ago, we launched the Governor’s Civics Seal program which included grants to support public schools implementing high-quality civic education programs. Since then, we’ve nearly tripled the size of the program and thousands of Tennessee students have received this education and we expect the opportunity to grow. The Fordham Institute recently ranked us as one of the top five states for civics education.”
Lee argued that more could be done, however.
“For decades, Hillsdale College has been the standard bearer in quality curriculum and the responsibility of preserving American liberty. I believe their efforts are a good fit for Tennessee and we are formalizing a partnership with Hillsdale to expand their approach to civics education and K-12 education,” he said at the time. “I’m including in my budget $6 million to establish the Institute of American Civics at the University of Tennessee.
This will be a flagship for the nation — a beacon celebrating intellectual diversity at our universities and teaching how a responsible, civic-minded people strengthens our country and our communities.”
