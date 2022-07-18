The City of Athens is set to host a bicentennial event next month in honor of the city’s 200th anniversary. Not a lot of specifics have been decided on the event quite yet, but more information will come out as it is decided.
According to Athens City Manager C. Seth Sumner, the city has been working on a “save the date” for the event.
“As part of our ongoing celebration throughout the year of the Friendly City’s 200th anniversary, we are working with Main Street, E.G. Fisher Library, the Living Heritage Museum, the Athens Art Center, Friendly City Festivals, the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce and many community partners to put on a celebration on our actual birthday,” Sumner noted. “We hope that many people will come out and focus on the history of our city.”
The current planned date for the celebration will be held on the actual anniversary date for the city, Tuesday, Aug. 23.
“We are going to be in Market Park with a good old fashioned southern chicken dinner for anyone who wants to join us for a meal and we are working to gather several speakers and presentations to talk about the different milestones, achievements and big events,” Summer said. “Some of those we are proud of and others we need to remember as part of our history and so we want to use this opportunity to focus solely on the past 200 years and have an encouraging environment for the next 200 years of the Friendly City’s life.”
After contemplating different ideas of how to celebrate the town for its bicentennial, Sumner stated they all agreed to focus on the roots of the community.
“It’s about the important events and people who shaped what we are as a community, what we look like as a community and how we look and sound as a community,” Sumner stated. “What better way than to celebrate and honor the history of the generations of people who have come before us? This is really a wonderful way for everyone in our community to reconnect, be inspired and be able to be encouraged about the bright future ahead for our families and our community.”
The current plan is to host an evening of storytelling, however an event schedule has not been finalized yet.
“This will be an event that will be fun for families and people of all ages,” Sumner expressed. “It will be an evening of remembrance and an evening of education as well.”
He noted there was the possibility of attendees learning things about the history of the community that they may not have known prior.
“We really just want to bring people together. That is what the Friendly City is about,” he said. “It is about unity. While we don’t necessarily have to be in unison we do want to recognize the important value of each member of our community and their contribution to making each day better than the last.”
