The McMinn County Commission has unanimously approved a policy that is expected to help this community’s horse riders stay closer to home.
McMinn County has lease policies which provide guidance for the renting of the McMinn County Layman Ag/Expo Center at Athens Regional Park.
The facility experiences significantly reduced use during the winter months, particularly from Dec. 1 through Feb. 28. For some time, members of the local equine community have requested use of the facility during the winter months.
“We have an agreement that we give to all of our folks that lease out our Layman Expo Center,” said McMinn County Mayor John Gentry during Monday’s meeting of the McMinn County Commission’s Properties Committee. “The winter months are really slow and we’ve had a lot of folks through the years, our locals, that have requested use of the facility in the equine area.”
This led Gentry to develop a reduced winter rate. He recommended to the commission that the current policies be amended to allow for a reduced daily rental rate during the months of December through February.
The following language has been added to the lease agreement:
“Day Use Winter Season: Lessee agrees to pay $150 per day for use of the facility during the dates of December 1, thru February 28. Concession stand use is included if requested. Insurance and deposit requirements are not waived during this special rental season.”
Gentry believes this reduced rate will allow local patrons to use the facility for ride training.
“Harriman does this where it’s like $5 or $10 for people to come in and use,” said Gentry. “This is the best thing we can do. That way, we have someone that’s going to take responsibility instead of the county (offering) open ride night … We’ve got some folks willing to do this now.”
Gentry said a prospective renter would be able to organize these types of events and also clean the facilities after use. Commissioner Brent Carter said most local riders drive to Harriman to use its facility.
“I hate to see our folks going to another county to use a horse arena when we’ve got one right here,” said Gentry.
The full commission approved the amended lease agreement and the new rates became effective immediately upon passage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.