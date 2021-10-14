The state’s inspector general will make a return to Athens next month and attendance to the event will be free.
The Tennessee Wesleyan University (TWU) Criminal Justice department, Criminal Justice club, and the Professional Leadership in Criminal Justice (PLCJ) program will host McMinn County-native Kim Harmon for an evening of stories, experience and wisdom from the Tennessee inspector general.
Harmon has held the office of inspector general since 2018, serving earlier in her career as a special agent for the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) and a special agent and auditor for the Tennessee Department of Revenue.
The event will be held in the Johnson Event Center inside the Colloms Campus Center on the TWU campus Nov. 10. Beginning at 5 p.m., attendees will take part in a reception with heavy hors d’oeuvres and then the event is set to start at 6 p.m.
The event, titled “From Wallflower to Undercover Agent to Inspector General,” is open to anyone in the community and is free of cost thanks to the sponsors — Athens Insurance and Warren Jackson CPA’s, PLLC. However, RSVP is required, which is available at tnwesleyan.edu/cjevent
“I’m thrilled about Tennessee’s Inspector General, Kim Harmon, sharing an evening with us at TWU on Nov. 10,” said Deb Wallace, director of the PLCJ program.
“The professional experience she brings to the table is phenomenal and the way she shares her story is epic. What an opportunity for students, faculty, staff and community members to meet and learn from Tennessee’s ‘Fraud Fight’n Leader of the Pack,’ a woman who got her start right here in McMinn County.”
Harmon previously worked as the special agent in charge in the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s (TBI) Training Division from January 2011 to January 2018, where she developed and oversaw several law enforcement academies, including training TBI special agents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.