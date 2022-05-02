Friendly City Festivals has announced the kickoff of Athens’ free summer concert series on Saturday, May 7 at Market Park Pavilion in downtown Athens.
Sounds of Summer’s purpose is to provide free live music in Athens' historic downtown, creating a party for the community. The 2022 season offers a free show the first Saturday of the month from May through September, and then concludes following Pumpkintown on Saturday, Oct. 8.
The Rolling Thunder, the headliner this week, is a rock band of soldiers from The Maneuver Center for Excellence in Fort Benning, Ga. The performing soldiers performed in 2021, so festival organizers said they “knew they would be a perfect opening act.”
The band plays a variety of genre with upbeat showmanship and a full band.
Opening for Rolling Thunder is The Never Too Late Band, a group of friends playing classic rock from the 1960s through the 1980s.
All concerts begin at 7 p.m. at Market Park Pavilion. Interested parties can bring blankets and chairs, and cash for food trucks.
The schedule for this year’s Sounds of Summer concerts is as follows: • Saturday, May 7 – Never Too Late Band opening for Rolling Thunder
• Saturday, June 4, MooFest – Tim Decker and Tennessee River opening for EmiSunshine
• Saturday, July 2 – Sweet Georgia Sound
• Saturday, Aug. 6 – Tim Hughes Quartet opening for Will Boyd and Kelle Jolly
• Saturday, Sept. 3 – Kinslee Melhorn opening for September Song
• Saturday, Oct. 8, Pumpkintown – The Dexter Thomas Band
More information about Sounds of Summer and other Friendly City Festivals, MooFest and Pumpkintown, can be found at willsonthropic.org and on Facebook at facebook.com/friendlycityfestivals
