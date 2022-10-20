On Saturday, Nov. 5, the Merchants & Friends of Etowah and Etowah Parks & Recreation will welcome the public to a performance of Matt Cordell’s "Jukebox Jamboree" and his "Forever Freedom Salute to Veterans."
This performance will once again be on the Gem Theater stage. It starts at 7:30 p.m. and doors open at 6:30 p.m. The tickets for this show are $20 for reserve seats and $15 for general seats. There will be at least 100 free general seat tickets given to veterans and their spouses, as well. Reserve tickets may be purchased at the Etowah Community Center, located at 155 Robinson Street in Etowah. General tickets may be purchased at Southern Heritage Antiques in Etowah, Junktiques Antiques in Athens and Antiques Parlour Antiques in Cleveland.
To purchase online, call or text your name, number of tickets and phone number to 423-618-0375. Maxine Jones will call you back and type in your order through Square. Preordered tickets can be picked up Saturday, Nov. 5 - the same day of show. The box office will open at 2 p.m. for pickup and ticket sales if there are tickets still available. Event organizers suggest you purchase your tickets early as Cordell’s shows sell out quickly.
The Merchants & Friends of Etowah and Etowah Parks & Recreation have mailed out a packet to most local businesses and some area businesses. This packet has a letter describing the show and how you can sponsor and help give free general tickets to veterans and their guest. There are four levels of sponsorship. Each level purchases a number of tickets to be given free to veterans, as well as a couple of benefits for the sponsors. If you did not receive a packet and would like to sponsor, call Jones at 423-618-0375 or Bryan Dalton at 423-263-6575 and request a sponsor form and the level chart. They can email them to you and you can print them, fill them out and mail or drop them off at the Etowah Community Center. These need to be completed as soon as possible in order to receive the benefits of being a sponsor.
According to a news release, "Cordell will perform lots of your favorite jukebox hits over the years and songs that will honor the veterans - present, those now serving or at home, and the memory of those passed. This show is for everyone; come and enjoy and help us honor all of them."
Event organizers will be at the Etowah Community Center on Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to distribute the veterans tickets. If you are a veteran, bring your ID and veterans card to the center and receive a free ticket to Matt Cordell’s Nov. 5 show for you and your spouse or guest. Organizers will seek to hand out all 100 tickets at that time. If more sponsors send or drop off their form and check before than, there could be more to give away.
If you sponsor this show, be sure to email your business name and/or logo to Bryan Dalton at bdalton@cityofetowahtn.com
Those need to be submitted as soon as possible in order to have them on a banner.
The Merchants & Friends of Etowah have been presenting Matt Cordell in concert at the Gem Theater since 2002. Maxine Jones has coordinated these shows for 18 years and this November show will be the final one she will coordinate for the group. She will be retiring, however, another organization has stepped up to book and host Cordell. They will be introduced at the November show.
Jones said, “I’ve enjoyed volunteering for many years and Matt’s shows have been the ones I’ve enjoyed the most; working with Matt, his wife, Tasha, daughter and husband, Madison and Scott, his friends and helpers, Eddie and Janell, the band and especially getting to know Matt’s parents, Ken and Priscilla. They have become like family and I’ll miss assisting them, however, I plan to enjoy sitting back, relaxing and enjoying the upcoming shows.”
