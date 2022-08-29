McMinn County followed the monthly trend in dropping unemployment rate across the state, but Meigs County increased in rate instead.
The unemployment rate for the month of July for McMinn County was 4.7%, which is a 0.2% decrease from the previous rate of 4.9%.
Meigs County had a rate of 5.7% for the month of July, which is a 0.5% increase from the county’s previous rate of 5.2%.
According to State Statistical Analyst Patrick Todd, Meigs County was one of a few counties in the state to see an increase.
“My guess is that this would be related to the layoff from McMinn County’s Waupaca Foundry,” he said. “You probably had some commuters there from Meigs and it wouldn’t take much to move the needle there.”
However, Todd noted some confusion as he expected to see McMinn County reflect numbers similar to Meigs County.
“McMinn is very interesting because the layoff was there but the rate went down,” he noted. “It looks like we had some labor force decline in McMinn. It went down 620, so most of those leaving the labor force were employed in June and that could reflect the layoff as well.”
Looking ahead to August, Todd expects to see the rates level out for both counties.
“Usually August numbers are pretty close to what you see in May,” he noted. “You have schools starting to come back and the rates start to go back down.”
The unemployment rate for the State of Tennessee for the month of July was 4%, which is a 0.2% decrease from the state’s previous rate of 4.2%.
Nationally, the rate held steady at 3.8%.
Across the state, Meigs was not alone but it was in limited company in seeing the rate rise. It decreased in 89 counties, while rising in only five. It held steady in one county.
The five counties to see a rate hike were Meigs, Macon County (up 0.1% to 3.8%), Obion County (up 0.3% to 5.2%), Rhea County (up 0.1% to 5.3%) and Weakley County (up 1.3% to 5.6%).
Robertson County was the only one to hold firm, staying steady at 3.4%.
That leaves the rate at less than 5% in 73 counties — McMinn included — and between 5% and 10% in 22 counties — Meigs included.
Williamson County sports the lowest rate in the state at 2.6%, while Perry County is the highest at 6.3%.
Around the area, Bradley County fell 0.3% to a rate of 4.1%, Hamilton County decreased 0.2% to a rate of 3.9%, Loudon County fell by 0.3% for a rate of 3.6%, Monroe County dropped 0.2% to a rate of 4%, Polk County declined 0.3% to a rate of 4.1%, Rhea County rose 0.1% to a rate of 5.3% and Roane County decreased 0.4% for a rate of 4.2%.
