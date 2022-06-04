The school year may have just ended, but plans are already being made for the 2022-2023 session and beyond.
During last week’s monthly work session, Athens City School Board Chair Mike Bevins announced that Director of Schools Robert Greene’s contract is set to end next year. Bevins suggested extending that contract for another year to ensure Greene is in place for the move into the new consolidated building.
“We need to make sure we still have Mr. Greene around when we get moved in and a time period beyond that,” Bevins said. “I’d like to look to see about extending his contract, probably for another year.”
Athens City Primary School, which encompasses Pre-K through 2nd grades, is set to open for the move-in process by the end of this year and Athens City Intermediate School, which will house 3rd through 5th grades, is still on schedule to open by the fall of 2023. That would mark the 2022-2023 school year as the final use of City Park, Ingleside, Westside and North City schools.
Greene’s contract is currently set to end on June 30, 2023 and a one-year extension would push that to June 30, 2024.
“I’d hate to get into a new building and not have the current director who got us where we are still in place,” Bevins noted. “That’s predicated on the fact that we mark all the boxes (on his upcoming evaluation) exemplary and I don’t think anything would be different than that.”
Bevins added that he’s getting the board members’ evaluations of Greene back currently and plans are in place to go over his evaluation at the upcoming June board meeting, which is set for June 13.
There was no further discussion of an extension for Greene during last week’s work session.
There was, however, an announcement by Assistant Director of Schools Melody Armstrong in regard to specialty positions being changed and some retained in the fall.
Armstrong noted that the system will continue with instructional coach titles for certain teachers, as well as the RTI-B coach and behavior specialist positions.
There will be one change in positions, however, she noted.
“We moved from tech leaders, because thankfully we moved out of COVID and the need to place so much emphasis on technology, and we are moving that to grade level leaders,” she said.
There will now be a grade level leader in each grade from Pre-K through eighth grade at each school.
The duties of this position, she explained, will include helping teachers with preparation time and supporting new teachers with curriculum.
“We wanted to include more in roles of leadership,” she said. “This is a beneficial way we can do that and we have many teachers already doing that important work, so we want to acknowledge that in some way.”
