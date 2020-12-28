A Monroe County man died in an apparent boating incident on Tuesday.
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) announced that the body of William Frazier Junior, 62, of Notchy Creek in Monroe County was discovered in that area after he apparently fell out of a boat.
According to the TWRA, Monroe County 911 received a call after noon on Tuesday and then officers were on scene just after 1 p.m., responding to the call of a man who had fallen out of a boat.
The TWRA reported that witnesses heard calls for help, saw a boat adrift and a man struggling and then disappear. Bystanders’ attempts to rescue the man were unsuccessful.
The boat was reportedly a 10-foot, plastic craft with a trolling motor. TWRA officers searched with a remote operated vehicle and recovered the body in nearly 12 feet of water.
They were assisted by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and Monroe County Rescue. The incident remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.