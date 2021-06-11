Athens Utilities Board (AUB) power division crews plan to upgrade the power supply along County Road 250 on June 14.
The work will require a lengthy power outage and will make detours of traffic necessary during a road closure.
The power outage will affect 156 AUB power customers from around 8:30 a.m. until roughly 2:30 p.m.
AUB has worked during the past two weeks to contact all of the affected homeowners along associated county roads to let them know.
The road closure will be from the intersections of County Roads 250 and 255 on one end to County Roads 250 and 264 on the other end.
“AUB crews have done all of the preparatory work and one whole section is done,” said AUB Power Superintendent Kevin Goins. “There is a section that is dangerous in the ‘S curves’ of County Road 250 that make it necessary to close part of the road. That work is all that is left for this part of the upgrade.”
McMinn County Highway Commissioner Dan Evans has worked closely with AUB to plan the work, agreeing to lend detour signs and barricades as needed to supplement what AUB already has.
“We really appreciate that. He’s been great to work with. He was concerned that summer school buses be able to make their routes without any problem and we will make sure of that before road closure begins,” Goins added.
H.P. Pelzer employees will be able to access the industrial park entrance and residents on either end of the construction will be able to get to and from their homes throughout the work.
While this work is set for June 14, AUB will delay it until June 15 in the event of bad weather or other unforeseen circumstances.
