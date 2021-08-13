The City of Niota has cancelled its Roaring ‘20s dance this year due to COVID-19.
According to Niota Mayor Lois Preece, it was better to err on the side of caution due to the nature of the event being indoors and in close contact with other people.
“We didn’t want to do it but we would rather be safe than sorry later on,” Preece said. “We will be rescheduling this event.”
The reschedule date has not been confirmed as of yet, however Preece noted she would inform various media channels once a decision has been made.
“As for now, people who have bought a ticket to the event can call Niota City Hall and we can make arrangements to refund your money,” she noted. “We can hold their tickets but we haven’t set a date yet as we have to find out when we can get the caterer and the Tim Hughes Quartet scheduled again at the same time.”
She estimates the reschedule will probably take place in the spring.
“I’m just sorry that we had to cancel the event,” Preece said. “A lot of work has gone into it and it had a lot of anticipation by the public, but airing on the side of safety is what we needed to do. When you look around a lot of events are being cancelled. Sweetwater cancelled their night out and that was an outside event, but we still expect it to be a dinner-dance and we will have commemorative wine glasses, dance lessons and hopefully everyone will have a good time when we are able to host it.”
Despite the Roaring ’20s dance being cancelled, the town still plans on hosting its annual Fried Green Tomato Festival.
“That event is outside so it is still a go,” she expressed. “I think it is best to leave the wearing of masks and social distancing up to the people and hopefully by then most people will have had the vaccine. Also it is not too late to become a vendor for either crafts or food if anybody is still interested.”
The Fried Green Tomato Festival will kick off on Friday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. with Bingo, which will offer various prizes from local businesses with a showing of the Fried Green Tomatoes movie following the Bingo event that will be shown outside.
Preece recommended people to bring lawn chairs and blankets who wish to watch the film.
In the event of bad weather, the movie will be moved to inside of the depot.
“I just hope people will continue with their interest to come to the dance and our Fried Green Tomato Festival,” she said. “It will be a great time with all of the vendors, children’s events, and fried green tomatoes.”
