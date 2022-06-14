Students, their family and school personnel appear on the way to having an outlet to assist with any mental health issues they have.
During Thursday night’s McMinn County School Board meeting, the members unanimously approved a contract with Care Solace, a mental health coordination service.
The vote came after a presentation by Care Solace representative Mark Tipton, a former high school teacher and coach in Cleveland.
“There is an outcry for mental health services in our schools,” MCS Director Lee Parkison said in introducing Tipton to the board. “We just can’t handle it.”
Tipton agreed that the need for assistance with mental health in today’s world is high.
“With what is going on around our country and around the world today, we are seeing signs and evidence of a struggle,” he said.
He noted that on average nationally, it takes about “50 to 60 phone calls before someone … can get connected to a qualified mental health professional.”
This program, he told the board members, would clear up most of those obstacles for students in kindergarten through 12th grade, anyone in their family living with them, all school employees and teachers as well as school board members.
“Our mission is to hold the hand of those students, their family and staff members to make it easier, faster and less painful than ever before to get connected,” he said.
Tipton noted that he got particularly interested in helping with this field after a tragic incident during his coaching days.
“When I was teaching and coaching at Cleveland High School years ago, one of my players took his life,” Tipton said. “That still haunts me — I still struggle with what did I miss, what could I have done.”
Now, the program assists more than 400 school districts, more than four million students and more than 15 million faculty, staff and their family nationwide, according to Tipton.
“We are the Uber of mental healthcare,” he said of the ridesharing company. “We don’t provide the mental healthcare, we are the connective tissue. We cut through the obstacles to get you help.”
He noted that prior to working with Care Solace, about 18% of people receive the assistance they need. Through Care Solace, he said that number rises to above 60%.
He said part of the original low number is because school guidance counselors are largely “outnumbered” by students, as he said the typical number he’s seen in schools is one counselor for every 250 students — plus counselors often also have to deal with other things like scheduling, graduation and attendance.
He said the staff of Care Solace has already identified “every licensed mental healthcare professional across the state of Tennessee and partnered with every insurance company.”
“Regardless of a person’s ability to pay, we will find a mental healthcare professional who will see them either at no charge or on a sliding scale,” he continued. “Our staff handles all the phone calls and wait time.”
He said that schools that participate get a custom URL where students, family and staff members can seek help “anonymously and confidentially.”
There is also a platform for guidance counselors, school psychologists and social workers “that are making referrals so they can organize and track every referral.”
The Care Solace employees are available 24/7, 365 days a year and there is availability to assist on nights, weekends and holidays.
“One-third of all interactions are in the hours of 5:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. and often on Fridays and Saturdays,” he said.
The agreement between the school district and Care Solace is an annual contract, he noted, priced at $4 per student. Parkison noted that comes to about $21,712 for McMinn County Schools.
However, Parkison and Tipton both added that there has been interest from both Athens City Schools and Etowah City School to contract with Care Solace as well.
“We met jointly with Athens City and Etowah and they too want to join this,” Tipton said. “It would be a countywide contract for them so that every school district and every student in all of McMinn County will be served.”
“They joined all of us together and dropped our rates,” Parkison added.
Tipton noted that Meigs County Schools has signed on as well.
MCS Coordinated School Health Coordinator Shelby Roberts also gave her recommendation to join the program.
“Our teachers and guidance counselors are crying out for help,” she said. “If this can help one student, it’d be worth it to me.”
She noted that there’s a grant that’s been extended into the 2022-2023 school year that she believes will cover the expenses of contracting with Care Solace.
Parkison said there was also another person who encouraged the school system to seek assistance with dealing with mental health issues — board attorney Scott Bennett.
“Scott said we need to do something like this on mental health,” Parkison said. “He said if we’re not proactive … we’re going to get sued eventually.”
Bennett’s advice was to approve the contract subject to him finalizing his inspection of it.
That’s what the board members did in a unanimous vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.