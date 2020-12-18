ATHENS
Board of Education will host a joint called meeting with the Athens City Council on Monday, Dec. 21, at 5 p.m. at in the Athens City Middle School library, located at 200 Keith Lane. The purpose of this meeting is to present bids for the Athens City Schools School building project and to award the bid for construction of Phase I of the project. While citizens may attend, the meeting will also be live-streamed on the city’s Facebook page. For more information, contact the Office of the City Manager at 423-744-2700, ext. 9.
