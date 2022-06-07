As progress continues on getting the consolidated Athens City Schools building completed, officials have named the leaders of the two new schools.
The principal for the new Athens City Primary School will be Kristine Walden, who is currently serving as City Park Elementary School’s principal. Athens City Primary will serve as the school for students in Pre-K through 2nd grade.
Walden has 14 years of classroom experience and 11 years of experience as principal. Athens City Primary School is set to open fall of 2023 and Walden will begin her tenure as principal of the new school then.
City Park is set to be torn down before the new school opens to allow for more parking for the consolidated school structure.
The principal for the new Athens City Intermediate School will be Angel Hardaway, who is currently serving as North City Elementary School’s principal. Athens City Intermediate will serve as the school for students in 3rd through 5th grades.
Hardaway has 13 years of classroom experience and two years experience as principal. Athens City Intermediate School is also set to open fall of 2023 and Hardaway will begin her tenure as principal of the new school then.
The North City facility will remain in place when the new schools open, but it has not yet been determined what its future is.
Athens City Middle School and its principal, Mike Simmons, will remain in place for students in grades 6-8.
Discussions have begun in the process of extending the contract of Director of Schools Robert Greene and that extension may be voted on during the June 13 meeting of the Athens School Board.
