Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn tries out the Sphero Bolts with 5th grade student Ben Bacon on Tuesday morning during her visit to Ingleside School. Looking on is Reading 360 mascot Riley.
Dewey Morgan | The Daily Post-Athenian
Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn talks with one of the upcoming 1st grade students at Ingleside Elementary School on Tuesday.
Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn works with an upcoming 5th grade student during her visit to Ingleside Elementary School on Tuesday.
The summer school program at Ingleside Elementary School was visited by a state official Tuesday morning.
Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn, along with several members of the Tennessee Department of Education, were on hand to tour Ingleside and visit some of the classes going on during the summer program.
The visit was part of the Accelerating TN 2022 Tour, a statewide event spanning 50 school districts over the course of three weeks to highlight summer learning opportunities. Those who took part in the tour did so to learn more about how schools are accelerating student achievement, according to state officials.
“The Accelerating TN 2022 bus tour will support the essential work continuing this summer — highlighting best practices, facilitating key discussions on strategic initiatives and the new TISA public school funding formula and connecting the many stakeholders who want to help all Tennessee students succeed,” Schwinn said in a news release prior to the tour starting. “By engaging, listening and learning during the tour, we can help ensure Tennessee continues to lead on behalf of our children.”
Ingleside was the only local school on the summer tour itinerary.
During the visit to Ingleside, Schwinn sat in on a class of upcoming 1st grade students as well as a class of upcoming 5th grade students. She also tried out some Sphero Bolts with students Ben Bacon, Kaiden Arnwine, Amanda Fernandez and Madden Lingerfelt. The four students served as tour guides for Schwinn during her visit.
The Sphero Bolts are interactive robots that are part of a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) project at Athens City Schools.
