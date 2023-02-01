Tennessee Wesleyan University is reviving an old fundraising campaign after several years of it being inactive.
A campaign breakfast was held at TWU Tuesday morning allowing for the campaign organizers to express their hopes and goals.
“For many years Tennessee Wesleyan had a community campaign and it was an opportunity for us to reach out to the community at large to re-engage and reinvigorate them for support of Wesleyan and us supporting the community,” said TWU Vice President for Advancement Blake McCaslin. “I think we are integral to each other. The breakfast (Tuesday) morning was the kickoff to this event which we haven’t done in a decade if not longer. We had about 20 volunteers in the room who will go out and spread the good news about TWU and try to reconnect with former donors to support scholarship, athletics, annual fund, just any number of areas within the community.”
McCaslin noted they are hoping to complete the campaign in roughly 60 days with a goal of $100,000.
“We are focusing on bringing back that local connection and this was one of those initiatives to kick that off,” he noted. “With Dr. (Tyler) Forrest being back on campus and being a local Athenian himself, he saw a lot of documents in the president’s office where this campaign had been done in the past and was successful. He asked why we stopped doing it, but nobody had an answer to that. We spoke about it several times and we felt that this was the right time to bring it back with there being new leadership in the president’s office and great new things going on in the campus ... so we felt there was a lot of positive momentum.”
Previous successes of the campaign have helped the university in various areas.
“One of the biggest thing that helps this university is spreading our name,” he expressed. “The local high schools keep us on the radar for prospective students who may be looking for a college choice and realize that we are affordable. So this campaign has helped us financially and by spreading word about the college.”
According to McCaslin, any donor can dictate how their donation is used.
“If the donor puts a restriction on there to support athletics or even a specific sport/scholarship, those wishes will be followed,” McCaslin said. “The annual fund goal, which is our operating expenses, covers everything from campus beautification, payroll, the electric bill, providing facilities and more but first and foremost the donors have full control of where their contributions go.”
The current plan for the campaign comprises the volunteers contacting a series of people that either they know or who has shown previous support for the university.
“They will go out on our behalf and communicate with individuals about support, which could be financial support, recruiting students or any other way that they could help the college,” he stated. “The target audience will be people who have supported the university in the past that live within McMinn, Meigs and Monroe counties. We just want to re-connect with those people as well as new businesses and individuals who may want to help.”
Anybody who would like to help support the college can do so by visiting their website at tnwesleyan.edu/give
“Our website has everything to do about Wesleyan from the admission to athletics so that is the easiest way to learn more about Wesleyan or the campaign,” McCaslin stated. “I really want to say thank you to the greater Athens area. It has really been a huge champion for Tennessee Wesleyan for many years and this is a way that we think that we can re-engage with the population that is huge for us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.