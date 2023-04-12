State Rep. Mark Cochran (R-Englewood) recently discussed his decision-making process concerning the expulsion of two state House of Representatives members last Thursday.
On Thursday, March 30, three representatives — Justin Jones, Gloria Johnson and Justin Pearson — led a protest onto the House floor during session, causing a disruption to normal business. The protestors were arguing for increased gun control laws in the wake of the shooting at Covenant Christian School.
Last Thursday, the House of Representatives debated whether they should expel the three members due to their conduct. When the votes were cast, Jones (72-25) and Pearson (69-26) were expelled while Johnson (65-30) remained in by one vote.
Cochran noted that he felt a protest remaining outside the chamber would have made it more acceptable. He voted to expel all three members.
“As an elected official, there are appropriate ways to make your voice heard. A representative can protest outside of the House chamber all they want. The protest wasn’t the problem, my issue with what occurred on March 30 wasn’t that they were protesting, but that they hijacked the House floor to protest,” Cochran expressed. “That floor doesn’t belong to them, it belongs to the people of Tennessee and when a representative or a group of representatives take it over, for whatever cause regardless of how worthy they feel that cause may be, once you take it over you silence the voices of 6.9 million people in Tennessee.”
Cochran argued that even with noble intent, there are rules set in place to keep things running in an orderly fashion.
“There are rules of decorum. If you didn’t have those rules then whoever screamed the loudest would be the only ones heard,” Cochran noted. “That is not how this republic works. I have no problem with them voicing their opinions and I have no problems with them protesting, but you cannot take over the floor of the House of Representatives because it doesn’t belong to you, it belongs to the people of Tennessee.”
Cochran stressed that the decision to expel was not based on the topic the three representatives protested, but was specifically due to their conduct.
“We have passionate debates in Nashville all of the time. They can get really heated and that is necessary. Passionate debate is a necessary part of the legislative process, but you do it under the rules and we all play by the rules to make sure that every district’s voices are heard,” Cochran said. “That is what this is about. They knew the rules of decorum and they blatantly disregarded them.”
Expulsion from the house is rather rare, happening only three times with the last one being in 2016.
“I’ve heard from both sides of the issue and I believe that the overwhelming majority of the 23rd District expect their elected officials to follow the rules of law and rules of decorum,” he stated. “We pass laws and we are expected to follow them and the rules should be no different. Those rules are voted on by the entire body and I believe the people of our community expect our institutions to be respected and they expect their lawmakers to be held to a higher account.”
Cochran believes the three representatives used the Covenant School shooting as a way to boost themselves rather than the cause they were allegedly fighting for.
“In this situation we had lawmakers making an issue about themselves which distracted from finding solutions. What happened at Covenant School was a tragedy and I think we need to have the conversation about what we need to do to prevent that from happening in the future, like hardening school security, more SROs (school resource officers), improving the mental health and evaluation process, etc., but we can’t get to these solutions if someone is hijacking the floor,” Cochran expressed. “I think it is very noteworthy that those three representatives who claim to be the voices of our state’s children all voted against Gov. Bill Lee’s comprehensive school safety bill that was on the floor on Thursday.”
