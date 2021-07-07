A framework is now in place to make any necessary changes to McMinn County’s legislative districts following completion of the U.S. Census.
The McMinn County Commission voted unanimously last Wednesday to establish a redistricting committee. State law requires that county legislative bodies shall change the boundaries of their districts every 10 years. This is done so commission members represent equal populations in each district.
“This has to be done prior to January,” said McMinn County Mayor John Gentry, who made the recommendation that the voting members of the committee should be the current members of the county commission.
Gentry explained that the committee can take various forms, but that his recommendation on the structure of the committee was based on members of the county commission being the elected representatives of their respective districts.
“No one’s affected more than you folks are,” he said.
Gentry’s recommendation did include several non-voting members who will serve in an advisory capacity.
“I didn’t need to be, in the past, and other folks have been voting members. I didn’t see the need that we need to be voting members,” said Gentry. “You’re (commissioners) to vote on your districts.”
The voting members of the redistricting committee will be the 10 members of the county commission. Non-voting members include Gentry; McMinn County Administrator of Elections TeAnna McKinney; and GIS staff from the office of the McMinn County Property Assessor. The committee will elect a chairman from among its membership and all of its meetings are subject to state public meeting laws.
McMinn County must have an approved redistricting plan in place by Jan. 1, 2022.
