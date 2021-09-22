High-speed internet throughout McMinn County appears to be inching closer to reality.
During his report at Monday’s McMinn County Commission meeting, County Mayor John Gentry reported that the county has received its first installment of just over $5 million from the federal American Rescue Plan (ARP) COVID relief package.
“It will be a minimum of six more months before we’ll be eligible to do the second round of draw downs,” said Gentry, referring to the remaining $5 million-plus of the county total share of ARP funds. “The (Tennessee) comptroller has recommended all counties not to touch that money after they draw it down, awaiting the final rules from the (U.S.) Department of Treasury.”
Gentry said those rules were expected this month, but have not yet been released.
“What we have been doing in the meantime is meeting with broadband (internet) providers,” he said.
Gentry said he is engaged in discussions with Volunteer Energy Cooperative (VEC), Athens Utilities Board (AUB), Spectrum, Comcast and AT&T. Next month, he expects to present at least one program grant opportunity on behalf of VEC pending clarity on some program rules.
“There’s some early projections of as much as 25% of the county being covered by Volunteer (Energy) through their service area,” said Gentry.
The commission has identified the availability of high-speed internet service throughout the county as among its highest priorities.
“It looks like we’re going to be able to move towards your goal of getting broadband — real fiber — throughout the county,” said Gentry.
Gentry added that over the next two months the county budget committee will be working to develop a criteria for funding requests from utility providers.
