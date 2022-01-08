Two local residents are in the running for a company-wide Food City honor.
Each year Food City recognizes outstanding volunteerism among their associates through their Claude P. Varney Volunteer Recognition Program.
“As a company, we strive to maintain a high level of dedication to service, quality, value and community involvement, while providing a work environment that enables our associates to grow both personally and professionally as successful members of the team,” stated Steven C. Smith, Food City’s president and chief executive officer.
Out of the 134 total store level winners are two from McMinn County who have been honored.
Linda Morrow has been announced as the store level winner in Athens and Kami Kawakami earned the award at the Etowah store.
Morrow’s charitable endeavors include being a member of the Starr Regional Medical Center Women’s Auxiliary and as a volunteer at Coordinated Charities.
“The auxiliary was formed 55 years ago with a mission dedicated to helping others maintain the patient’s health and build emotional bonds with patients and families who are confined, whether in the hospital or a nursing/rehabilitation facility,” Morrow said. “Each member is committed to volunteer their time with tasks of serving and meeting the needs of the patient and their families.”
During her time at Coordinated Charities, Morrow said she spends about four hours per week getting canned food together for those in need in the local community.
Morrow also provides snacks and/or a meal to the staff at a local assisted living facility where her mother lived “as a thank you.”
As for Kawakami, her charity of choice is S.H.A.R.D. (Safe Haven Animal Rescue Program) and she has been a part of it for nearly five years.
As part of that organization, Kawakami said she takes photos for adoptable animals and helps with supply pick-up.
“This means that I’m one of the people who go out and get any cat/dog food or supplies that need to be picked up,” she said. “I also run/co-run a local food drive that is held monthly in Benton that helps support local families in taking care of their pets. I sit as one of the board members for this non-profit organization.”
Following his attendance at a June 2002 White House meeting geared toward boosting national volunteerism through corporate support, Smith administered the creation of Food City’s Claude P. Varney Volunteer Recognition Program in memory of the company’s former president and board vice-chairman.
“Throughout his 47-year career, Varney brought a great deal of foresight and knowledge to Food City and the grocery industry as a whole, but was most noted for his tremendous compassion and humanitarian services,” stated a news release about the award.
“Many of our associates volunteer their time and talents to numerous service organizations throughout the areas in which we operate and we feel it’s needful to recognize the valuable services and support they provide,” said Smith.
Each year, special committees are established to review associate volunteer activities and select individual award recipients based on outstanding achievement in the areas of health, education, environment, cultural arts, recreational, heritage/history and public service.
One overall winner is selected from each Food City location and corporate levels.
Store winners then move on to compete at district level. Twelve district winners are recognized with an award and a $250 contribution to their choice charity.
Two divisional winners are then chosen and honored with a plaque and a $750 charity contribution. And finally, one overall winner is selected to receive the Claude P. Varney Humanitarian Award and be publicly recognized for their achievements in addition to a $1,250 charity contribution made on their behalf.
“We’re extremely proud of the difference our associates make through their many humanitarian contributions. Our company is wholly committed to providing exceptional service to the citizens and communities in which we operate and ensuring our associates have the support they need to become the best corporate citizens possible,” summarized Smith.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.