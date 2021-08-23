A new award has local high school and election commissions working together to register voters.
The McMinn County Election Commission and the Meigs County Election Commission are both working with the local high schools to earn the Tennessee Secretary of State’s new Anne Dallas Dudley Award, which recognizes Tennessee high schools that reach at least 85% voter registration of eligible seniors, 18 years or older, by the next election.
“We are excited about Secretary of State (Tre) Hargett’s newly launched Anne Dallas Dudley Award,” said TeAnna McKinney, administrator of elections in McMinn County.
“We hope this new program and Anne Dallas Dudley’s incredible story will inspire Meigs County students to register to vote,” added Meigs County Administrator of Elections Judy McAllister.
Suffragist Anne Dallas Dudley helped lead the successful effort to get the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution ratified nationwide and in her home state, Tennessee. On Aug. 18, 1920, Tennessee became the 36th and final state needed to pass the amendment giving women the right to vote.
“We launched this new award because we believe our state and our nation are stronger when every eligible Tennessean is registered to vote and casts a ballot on election day,” Hargett said. “We are working with county election commissions across our great state to make sure students know that it has never been easier to register to vote in Tennessee and then to participate in our elections.”
The project includes McMinn County High School and McMinn Central High School, as well as Meigs County High School.
High schools across the state that register 100% of the eligible students, who will be 18 or older by the next election, to vote will earn the Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Level Award. High schools that register at least 85% of the eligible students, 18 or older by the next election, will earn the Anne Dallas Dudley Silver Level Award.
Tennessee law allows students who will be 18 or older on or before the next election to register to vote.
The secretary of state’s office will present high schools that earn the Gold Level Award with a commemorative plaque and recognize students who led the registration efforts with certificates. For Anne Dallas Dudley Silver Level Award schools, the students who led the registration efforts will earn certificates recognizing their work.
All Tennessee public, charter, private school or home school associations can participate in the Anne Dallas Dudley Award program. Participating schools must submit an Anne Dallas Dudley Award application by March 31.
For award rules and guidelines, visit sos.tn.gov/products/Anne-Dallas-Dudley-Award
For more information about the Anne Dallas Dudley Award or voter registration in McMinn County, contact McMinn County Election Commission, 6 E. Madison Ave, Athens, TN 37303 or call 423-745-0843.
For more information about the Anne Dallas Dudley Award or voter registration in Meigs County, contact meigs.commission@tn.gov, visit the website at meigstnelec tions.com, go by the office at 17214 State Highway 58 N., Decatur, TN 37322 or call 423-334-5866.
