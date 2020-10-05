MCMINN COUNTY
The County Board of Education will hold its monthly meeting on Thursday, Oct. 8, at 5:30 p.m. in the McMinn County Center for Educational Excellence building. The Policy Committee of the McMinn County Board of Education Will meet immediately before the regular session meeting at 4:45 p.m.
ATHENS
City Board of Education will meet today at 5:30 p.m., at the Administration Building. A draft agenda for this meeting may be viewed online on the ACS website. Public access to this meeting will be via live streaming on Microsoft Live.
ETOWAH
City Commission will hold a special called meeting via teleconferencing today at 6:30 p.m. This meeting is being held in place of the postponed Sept. 28 Commission meeting. A recording of the meeting will be posted via Facebook Live at the City of Etowah Facebook page. The agenda is posted on the city’s website. Citizens are encouraged to participate with comments during the meeting.
NIOTA
City Commission will hold its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 6, at 6 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall. The regular date for this meeting was changed this month only due to scheduling conflicts.
CALHOUN
City Commission will meet today at 6 p.m. at City Hall.
