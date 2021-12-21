Judge Sandra Donaghy is seeking re-election in the 10th Judicial District as criminal court judge for Bradley, McMinn, Monroe and Polk counties. Donaghy was elected in 2014 and has practiced as a judge, a prosecutor, a public defender and in private practice.
Since 2014 and through the start of the COVID-19 restrictions, she decreased her backlog by 9%. Donaghy has, in conjunction with Judge Andrew Freiberg, resolved over 15,000 cases.
She recruited multi-disciplinary teams to start a Veterans Treatment Court and obtained state funding for a criminal justice liaison for a recovery court called the “ROCS docket” (Recovery Oriented Compliance Strategy). Both of these initiatives assess offenders for mental health and/or addiction treatment needs and the court holds them accountable.
Her future goals for the criminal court are “to continue to reduce the case backlog, expand the treatment courts and give every defendant a fair and equitable day in court while earnestly protecting the rights of victims,” according to a news release announcing her decision.
Donaghy and her husband, Bob, live in Cleveland.
Bob Donaghy is a retired major who served 28 years of active, reserve and national guard duty as a field artillery officer and enlisted soldier. When they lived in Athens, he was the chief engineer at Heil Trailer. He is retired faculty from the Walker Valley High School math department. Sandra Donaghy is a stepmother of two adult children and has seven grandchildren. The couple are active members of First United Methodist Church in Cleveland.
Sandra Donaghy has held various church leadership positions — she is chairman of the Staff-Parish Relations committee, a district delegate to annual conference and a certified lay speaker.
She also loves singing in the choir. Sandra Donaghy is active on the board of the Cleveland 100 and teaches at the Cleveland State Police Academy.
She is an animal lover and walks Parker on the greenway.
“Thank you for entrusting me to serve as your criminal court judge for the past eight years,” she said. “I humbly and respectfully ask for your vote during the upcoming Republican primary on May 3, 2022.”
