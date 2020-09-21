Athens Utilities Board (AUB) has wrapped up another fundraising campaign for United Way of McMinn and Meigs Counties by posting pledges totaling $33,300.16.
AUB’s Phil Graves, who oversees the campaign internally for the utility, said that nearly 65% of the utility’s workforce of 99 people contributed.
“We are so appreciative of our workers and their willingness to open their pocketbooks and give to this campaign. They never fail to do their part to give for the people who truly need this support,” said Graves.
Of the 63 employees joining the effort to “Live United” pursuant to United Way’s philosophy, 35 pledged to give one hour’s pay per month, a level known as Fair-Share giving.
Another 28 AUB employees, including field and office staff, gave at the President’s Council level of at least $500, with several exceeding that level of giving.
“It’s remarkable, really,” Graves said. “Our workforce is very giving, very unselfish, in their approach to this. They truly see the need and they step up to fill it as they can.”
AUB General Manager Eric Newberry stressed the “no pressure” tactics at AUB and praised the workforce once again.
“We couldn’t have the big, all hands meetings this year because of COVID, as many workforces have dealt with. Still, our employees came through by making a personal decision to give to others who need it and that says a lot,” he said. “We at AUB believe in this giving. That’s what is great to see, this level of commitment when there is no pressure on the employees to participate in the campaign. It is who they are.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.