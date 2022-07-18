Attempting to sell a schedule I and schedule II drug ended in a nearly 10-year prison sentence for a local woman earlier this month.
During McMinn County Criminal Court action in July, Destin W. Crawford, 35, pleaded guilty in front of Judge Andrew Freiberg to Class B felony possession of more than half a gram of meth for resale, Class B felony possession of a schedule I drug for resale and Class A misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
She was sentenced to eight years in the Tennessee Department of Corrections (TDOC) as a standard offender, meaning she must serve at least 30% of her sentence prior to being eligible for parole. She earned just over one year of pre-trial jail credit as her case made its way through the court system.
She was required to pay $4,150 in fines to the court.
She also had a charge of possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony dismissed via Nolle Prosequi because the firearm appeared to be damaged and “appeared to be of little operational value.”
In the cases of both the felony charges — the meth possession for resale and the schedule I possession for resale — the McMinn County court system retained jurisdiction so that Crawford would be able to apply for community corrections. There will be a community corrections review for her on Oct. 3.
She was originally indicted on the charges on Dec. 14, 2021 and judgement was passed on July 11 of this year.
