The McMinn County Economic Development Authority (MCEDA) is looking for a new leader.
Kathy Price, executive director of the McMinn County Economic Development Authority, announced Thursday her plans to retire as of Dec. 31. Price has led the development authority since March 2013.
“It has not been an easy decision because of my loyalty to you and my fondness for this community,” Price stated in a letter to the board of directors. “However, after 33 years of service in the Tennessee Consolidated Retirement System, I have an opportunity that is only a dream to most people my age … I believe this is a good time for a transition in leadership for the organization with the slowdown in new industrial project activity due to the pandemic.”
Under Price’s leadership, the development authority has been successful in the creation of over 2,600 new jobs and $911 million in capital investment in McMinn County.
“Kathy is respected in her field of work locally and across the State of Tennessee. The expertise and professionalism she brings to this office is second to none,” Development Authority President Chris Adams stated. “McMinn County has been very fortunate to have a strong leader in this position and will work hard to maintain that tradition as we make this transition.”
An East Tennessee native and Tennessee Wesleyan College (now University) graduate, Price has been with the MCEDA for seven years.
She initially came to MCEDA after helping lead Loudon County’s Economic Development Agency efforts in industrial and economic expansion for 13 years as the assistant director.
She replaced Jack Hammontree, who retired prior to her arrival.
Now, the search is on to replace Price.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.