With the weather warming and air conditioning being used more, local power rates are expected to climb in June.
For Etowah Utilities Board customers, the rate is expected to go up 3.9% as Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) moves away from the transition months.
EUB General Manager Harold Masengil noted that will lead to an increase of about $3 per month for the average residential customer.
The power rate for Athens Utilities Board (AUB) for the coming month of June will increase from the current $0.08573 to $0.09105 cents per kilowatt hour as TVA’s “summer rates” take hold.
“For the past two months, April and May, we have been under what are known as TVA’s ‘transition period’ rates, which are the lowest of the year,” AUB Assistant General Manager Wayne Scarbrough said. “Now, with June, we are moving into summer rates, which are the most expensive of the year.”
The fuel charge for June is $0.01824 per kilowatt hour compared to a very close $0.01817 in May.
“It is the summer base rate that is making the difference, pushing us just over nine cents per kilowatt hour for the first time since last July,” Scarbrough said. “Oddly enough, we still have a lot of customers who are using heat, especially at night. We all know that will change soon and the summer weather will kick in. So, let’s enjoy this nice, mild weather while it lasts.”
About 83 cents of every dollar that AUB’s power division collects go to TVA for wholesale power.
