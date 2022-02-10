The Athens City Schools’ consolidated elementary building appears to be on track to open next fall, according to ACS Director Robert Greene.
During Monday night’s Athens City Council study session, Greene was asked if the thought was still that they would make the Fall 2023 expectation with the new building.
“Right now, I think they’re on schedule,” Greene said. “Any time it rains, they add a day to their contract to protect themselves. The official day before they have to start taking penalties is up into November because we’ve had a lot of rain, but when we meet with them they say they’re right on schedule.”
The plan in place has all four elementary schools — City Park, Ingleside, North City and Westside — being consolidated into one structure with two schools contained in it. It would include Athens City Primary School (Pre-K through 2nd grade) and Athens City Intermediate School (3rd through 5th grades).
“Originally we were going to move out of City Park in April (2023) and they actually have the goal, right now, that we move in at Christmas to that wing,” Greene noted. “Their calendar they’re working toward is December or January of next year, a year from now.”
He added that the construction company benefits if the project moves along ahead of schedule because of other work they have to do.
“It’s to their benefit — as soon as they finish with that wing, they can start tearing down City Park,” he said. “The worst scenario is they run late and we tear City Park down and start school without that parking lot open.”
Greene noted that he doesn’t see that as likely if they finish the wing around Christmas.
“That gives them five to six months to tear down City Park and build that parking lot,” he said.
Greene also noted that any major surprise costs are becoming less likely at this point, as well.
“The last of the big threats of spending our contingencies are the grounds under the City Park building,” he said. “That’s the last big threat that I know of that could cost us a lot of money.”
He also discussed the new combo baseball and softball field that will accompany the new building.
“It’s not 100%, but it’s pretty sure” that the baseball and softball field will be combined into one, he said. “The question is will it be grass or turf.”
He said the initial plans for the building included two soccer fields and a softball field, but the hope has been to make a combination baseball and softball field.
“When they designed it, they were putting back what was lost” at the other schools, he explained. “I had a lot of concern in the community that the girls will have a new softball field and the boys won’t have a baseball field.”
He said the cost of the turf could end up being considerable, but there are avenues they’re looking at with the assistance of City of Athens Parks and Recreation Director Austin Fesmire.
“There’s a new company in Dayton that makes (turf),” he said. “It’s reduced the cost in this area.”
He said adding turf to a field is an involved process.
“Under the turf becomes eight inches of gravel, French drains — there’s a lot of money that goes under the turf. It’s a big deal,” he said. “Plus a lot of the grounds we have would have to be reworked to redesign that.”
He added that there are currently no plans to add lights to the field because of where it’s located.
“I don’t think we can put lights in a residential area,” he said. “We don’t need the lights shining into people’s homes.”
