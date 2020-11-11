MCMINN COUNTY
The Board of Education will meet in regular session on Thursday, Nov. 12, at 5:30 p.m. at the McMinn County Center for Educational Excellence. The McMinn County Board of Education will continue to meet under the Governor’s Executive Order #65 with electronic meeting access available to the general public. The meeting can be accessed via the following link: https://bit.ly/32BltXp
