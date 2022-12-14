The COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce in the short term, but the organization is building back up again.
According to Chamber President Rob Preston, the chamber gained and lost a lot of members due to COVID.
“This year we have seen 68 new members and we have seen significant growth,” Preston said. “We now have 479 members. We haven’t been this high in years and I think that is an indication of the exciting things going on in the community and new businesses starting.”
Most of the chamber’s work deals with small businesses to provide them support in an effort for them to flourish.
“With that we have done a lot of ribbon cuttings this year,” Preston noted. “I think we did around 30 ribbon cuttings last year and this year we have had three times that amount, so it has been an exceptional year.”
Preston noted the chamber’s first goal is always to increase membership and provide their members with advantages.
“We really try to work hard on that over the years to make the value increase over the years,” he expressed. “If they become a member they get a free ad in The DPA, they get a free radio advertisement, a ribbon cutting and more, so that is one thing that we really try to work on.”
He noted the chamber also attempts to stay in contact with the businesses around the town.
“Unfortunately there are only three of us in the office so it is impossible for us to go out and contact all 479 members, but we have a group of diplomats that is the core group of volunteers with the chamber and they do a fantastic job of supporting the chamber,” Preston noted. “They go to ribbon cuttings, they keep in contact with our members — which, no organization can thrive without good volunteers — and we have the best here, I think.”
One of the major focal points in the chamber’s plans for next year is to focus on entrepreneurs.
“We have some stuff working with Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union and Cleveland State Community College that will be like a contest,” he said. “The entrepreneurs will have to meet certain requirements and when they do they will go before a committee and share a pitch about their business.”
The winner of the contest will receive $5,000 from the partnership with Cleveland State and roughly $25,000 from Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union, according to Preston.
“We are partnering with other groups and agencies to develop entrepreneurs in our community,” Preston stated.
Another goal the chamber has is to help bring more people into the community.
“We always have this goal whether it’s with Christmas parades or our summertime events, but I think the ladies in the office do a great job of putting things out on social media,” he noted. “We have a huge social media presence where information gets out to people in outlying communities and states.”
One of the examples he gave pertains to a planned event for next summer.
“We have a Chipper Jones event planned for next summer on June 24 and we have already sold several hundred tickets and we have people coming from all over the country,” Preston expressed. “To me that is exciting and that is always a goal to bring people to our wonderful city.”
Another area of focus for the chamber next year is to work alongside Main Street Athens to help the downtown business area grow.
“We have seen growth but we had the fire in 2017 that kind of halted our momentum a little bit, but things have picked back up,” he stated. “Lisa Dotson does a great job with Main Street and we would love to continue working with her to see our downtown grow. I know of a few businesses that will open early next year.”
According to Preston, the goal is to always have people interested in going to the downtown area.
“Whether it is shopping, eating or just walking around, we want to keep people interested,” he said. “I was just in Sweetwater a few weeks ago and I think they do a really good job. They have music playing and people walking on the sidewalk and it would really be great to see our downtown like that, particularly on the weekends.”
