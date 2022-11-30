The unemployment rates in McMinn and Meigs counties rose during the month of October, breaking the trend of decline the counties had experienced over the past few months.
According to the State of Tennessee, McMinn County had a rate of 4.3% for the month of October, which is a 0.6% increase from the previous rate of 3.7% in September.
Meigs County had a rate of 4.4%, which is a 0.3% increase from the county’s previous rate of 4.1% in September.
State Statistical Analyst Patrick Todd noted that all 95 counties in the state had an increase during the month of October.
“You usually don’t see an increase like this during October,” Todd said. “Looking at the past years you may have seen a small increase, for example in 2019 the rate rose by 0.2%, but this year we are seeing a bit more of an increase.”
Todd explained that there could be numerous reasons for the widespread increase and that it would be difficult to pinpoint any one specific cause.
“It does look like employment has declined and unemployment has increased, so that suggests that some people may have lost their jobs,” he said. “You don’t see much movement in the labor force this month.”
Looking ahead, Todd predicted to see the start of seasonal employment reflected in the numbers for November. Each year, typically starting in November, businesses hire part time and seasonal employees to cover for Thanksgiving and Christmas. The November rates would presumably show many of those hires.
“We may see these numbers move back down a little bit,” he stated. “Typically the numbers will drop down with the seasonal jobs until January. January is probably your highest rate of the whole year.”
According to the State of Tennessee, the unemployment rate for the country was 3.4%, a rise of 0.1% from September, and the rate for the state was 3.5%, which is a 0.5% increase from the state’s previous rate of 3%.
The rate rose in all 95 counties across the state, however the rate remained less than 5% in 89 and between 5% and 10% in six.
The highest rates in the state during October were Bledsoe County at 5.4% and a tie between Scott County and Perry County at 5.2%. The lowest rate belonged to Williamson County at 2.4%, with three counties following right behind at 2.6% — Moore, Cheatham and Wilson.
Around the area, Bradley County rose 0.5% to a rate of 3.6%, Hamilton County increased 0.5% to a rate of 3.5%, Loudon County jumped by 0.3% for a rate of 3.2%, Monroe County climbed 0.6% to a rate of 3.8%, Polk County rose 0.5% to a rate of 3.6%, Rhea County jumped 0.4% to a rate of 4.4% and Roane County increased 0.5% for a rate of 3.7%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.