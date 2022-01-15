In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, E.G. Fisher Public Library is set to host a family-friendly scavenger hunt around the library.
All ages are welcome. There will be an easy scavenger hunt for the kids and a more difficult one for the teens and adults.
The scavenger hunt will lead participants around the library looking for clues and answers relating to Martin Luther King Jr. Complete the scavenger hunt and win a prize.
Interested parties can go by the library anytime from 9:30 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. to complete the scavenger hunt and then collect their prize Monday, Jan. 17. One scavenger hunt and prize per person.
The library is also set to host a special storytime.
It will be a family-friendly experience where participants can learn the braille alphabet, explore some braille books and other technology, and create their name in braille.
Braille storytime is from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 17.
The main office of Athens Utilities Board (AUB) will be closed on Monday, Jan. 17, in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
Standby crews from all divisions will be prepared around the clock throughout the day to handle any field response needs across the AUB service territory.
The office will re-open at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18.
The City of Athens Public Works Department announces the following holiday closures:
The Athens Municipal Building, Public Works, Recycle Center and Animal Shelter will be closed on Monday, Jan. 17 in observance of Martin Luther King Day.
The municipal building, public works, recycle center and the animal shelter will re-open Tuesday, Jan. 18 during regular business hours.
Residential garbage routes for Monday, Jan. 17 will be picked up on Tuesday, Jan. 18.
All other residential garbage routes will be on regular schedule. Residents should have garbage totes to the road by 7 a.m. Commercial/Industrial garbage routes will be picked up on a limited basis.
All emergency services will continue to operate on a 24-hour basis. Contact McMinn E-911 communications in the event of an emergency.
For more information, contact the office of the public works department at 423-744-2745.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint at the intersection of Sunset Avenue and Old Englewood Road in McMinn County on Friday, Jan. 14, at 6 p.m.
The scheduled checkpoint is contingent upon manpower and weather conditions.
The Athens Parks & Recreation Department has announced the dates for the 2022 Daddy Daughter Dance. The dance is currently scheduled for Friday, Feb. 11, and Saturday, Feb. 12. A follow-up announcement will be made on Jan. 20 on the status of the dance and on ticket sales.
“I want to assure everyone that we are doing everything possible to safely hold the 36th Daddy Daughter Dance. Being one of the largest attended indoor events in Athens necessitates we push decisions relating to the dance forward. Doing so will allow us to have the current health data necessary to make intelligent decisions,” said Austin Fesmire, director of Parks & Recreation. For more information, contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700, ext. 3.
The Good Faith Clinic will be in session on Jan. 25, with refills at 3 p.m. and doctor visits at 3:30 p.m.
Good Faith Clinic provides medical care for adults under 65 in McMinn and Meigs counties that do not have health insurance. GFC meets on the campus of Christ Community Church, located at 18 S. Congress Parkway in Athens.
The Athens Public Works Department announces the following:
Due to landfill issues, the residential and commercial refuse collection routes may be delayed. If your tote is not collected on your designated pick-up day, leave it curbside to be picked-up the following day. Residential and commercial customers may call 423-744-2749 for updates on the routes.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
Tennessee Department of Transportation contracted work to repair the bridge on Highway 310 (Mecca Pike) over Conasauga Creek began on Jan. 3, and is expected to be complete no later than July 31.
Motorists should expect traffic pattern changes and delays due to construction.
