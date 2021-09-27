An investigation is underway at Etowah City School after alleged abuse of a student by an employee.
According to ECS Director Dr. Mike Frazier, the employee has been suspended until the investigation concludes.
“On Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 it came to the attention of the principal of Etowah City School there was an allegation of physical and verbal abuse of a student by a school employee,” Frazier said. “Administration promptly notified the proper authorities, including the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services and the Etowah Police Department. Local authorities have assumed control of the investigation and the employee has been suspended until the investigation is completed by the proper authorities.”
No more information was available by press time.
