Isaac DeBusk has been named the 2021 June Dairy Month chairman for McMinn County.
DeBusk was honored May 21 at the Tennessee June Dairy Month Kickoff Event at Battle Mountain Farm in College Grove. The event included recognition from Celeste Blackburn, president of the American Dairy Association of Tennessee.
The official kickoff celebration recognized Tennessee 4-H members’ efforts to promote June’s National Dairy Month in Tennessee.
Co-sponsored by The Dairy Alliance, 4-H and the Tennessee Farm Bureau, National Dairy Month activities are designed to communicate the value of milk and other dairy products to Tennessee consumers. Chairpersons play a vital role in spreading dairy’s message in their communities.
“I have been around dairy cattle my entire life. I began showing dairy cattle as soon as I was old enough to do so. As I got older, I began to participate in judging competitions and I took on more responsibility on our farm,” DeBusk said. “Today, I help with the daily care of our animals and I volunteer at other various dairy farms as well. This industry means a lot to me and I want to share my knowledge with our community.”
DeBusk, a freshman at McMinn Central High School, is the son of Kerri and Jason DeBusk. He is a member of Future Farmers of America, the US Navy Sea Cadets and the TN Junior Cattle Club. DeBusk volunteers at local dairy farms and dairy shows.
He is an active member of his 4-H chapter, participating in dairy and veterinarian science project areas. He is part of the 4-H Honor Club.
“We wish Isaac much success in his role of communicating the nutritional benefits of milk and dairy products to the people in McMinn County,” Blackburn said. “Isaac will appreciate the cooperation of the people there. His interest and enthusiasm will result in a better informed community from which all will benefit.”
Originally deemed “National Milk Month” by American grocers in 1937, National Dairy Month began to promote dairy consumption during peak milk production in the summer. Today, it continues celebrating with the Southeast’s communities and companies through festivals, contests and even a special night dedicated to dairy farmers at the ballpark.
In 2020, there were an estimated 30,000 Tennessee dairy cows living on 180 dairy farms producing 63 million gallons of milk.
The top five milk producing Tennessee counties were: Loudon, Bradley, Monroe, McMinn and Bedford.
This year’s theme, “Dairy Potter,” encourages families to make milk their first beverage choice due to its unique package of vitamins, minerals and nutrients that are an essential part of a healthy diet.
With local media and farm bureaus, dairy farmers will be working alongside The Dairy Alliance to engage consumers through social media, radio contests, T-shirt giveaways, events and more. For more information on how to celebrate National Dairy Month, visit www.thedairyal liance.com/dairy-farming/june-dairy-month/
