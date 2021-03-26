A mostly-dormant subdivision project in northern McMinn County is experiencing renewed interest of late.
By order of its chancery court, McMinn County government owns a large group of delinquent tax properties within the largely-undeveloped Rarity Meadows subdivision, which is located at the intersection of County Roads 279 and 316 on the south side of Highway 68, and along the western side of Interstate 75 and exit 60.
The water provider for this area is the Watts Bar Utility District (WBUD), which currently has a water tank in the subdivision. WBUD requested to purchase two lots adjacent to the tank in order to construct another water tank to provide for the anticipated water demand in the subdivision and surrounding area.
At a recent meeting of the county’s Delinquent Tax Committee, members voted unanimously in favor of transferring ownership of the requested lots to WBUD for $11,000, which will satisfy the taxes owed and associated court fees. The full McMinn County Commission also unanimously approved the property transfer later that evening.
“The amount of interest that is in these lots now has skyrocketed in the last probably three to five months,” said McMinn County Mayor John Gentry during the Delinquent Tax Committee meeting.
WBUD General Manager Mickey Barger explained during the meeting that the utility needs to expand its capacity. The existing tank has a capacity of 500,000 gallons and he said another 500,000 to 1 million gallon tank is needed.
“Things are growing everywhere; we’re growing,” said Barger. “We’re out in the rural area and we’ve sold 80 water taps in the last five months.”
Barger said he will likely need to purchase two more lots in order to build additional underground pump stations to compensate for the lack of pump stations included in the original subdivision infrastructure.
“All of it is going to have to be on a pump system, otherwise these customers are not going to be happy,” he said. “I know there’s some extra room in there, but you can’t split the lots up.”
The tank will supplement the entire WBUD water system, but the pump stations are needed to service future subdivision residents. Barger identified the lots needed for two pump stations and said WBUD will pay the cost to satisfy the taxes owed, which would also be about $11,000.
The lot already has some water lines installed, but Barger said there is insufficient pressure without installing the pump stations.
