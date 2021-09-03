Etowah City School officials have been continuing their efforts to provide an education to their students as the effects of the pandemic continue to weigh on the new school year.
According to ECS Director Mike Frazier, there have been a few students who have tested positive for COVID-19 since school has started back.
“Since we have started school, we started out with about four positive cases and all four of them are back,” he noted. “At present we have three students that are positive and out of school as well as one faculty member that is out and probably about 30 students who are quarantined.”
He noted that most of that is not related to the school or school events.
“Most of those are from when families have come in contact with the virus from work and are being quarantined, so those situations have their children, our students, being quarantined as well,” Frazier said.
ECS is still maintaining the same protocols they did last year in an attempt to continue having as normal of a school year as possible.
“We continue to have all of the hand sanitizer that anyone could ever want and we are still doing the social distancing when applicable,” Frazier said. “It seems to be working well so far, but I know that things could change at any time. As for right now though, things are going pretty well. In all honestly it’s going better than what we had anticipated.”
In recent weeks, Meigs County Schools took a couple of days off to help combat illnesses — including COVID-19 — and Athens City Schools has instituted a temporary mask mandate, with an opt-out, and was out Wednesday and Thursday due to a combination of illness and weather.
As of this time, ECS does not plan to return to remote learning or enforce a mask mandate.
“We will follow the protocols of the CDC and the governor’s executive orders, but at the present time, where there aren’t such mandates, we will continue to go about as normal and as safely as possible,” Frazier expressed. “We are trying to have in-person learning and we hope that we can maintain that throughout the year because it is a proven statistic that 85% of all learning occurs in the classroom with a teacher and students building relationships.”
Frazier believes that it would be easier to implement virtual learning again should they be forced into doing so.
“Everything was kind of a surprise last year and just thrown at us,” he said. “I think this year would be much better, if we have to do so, because we already know what to expect and do, but we really hope that it doesn’t come to that.”
Frazier stated that he doesn’t have much concern over the school situation as it currently stands.
“If anyone is showing any signs of being sick, running a fever, or showing flu like symptoms it would be best to keep them home,” Frazier said. “Our parents have been doing a great job of that so far and I think that if we continue to follow that then there shouldn’t be any kinds of problems with the virus.”
He extended his gratitude to being able to host this year, so far, in a more traditional setting.
“I’m just very thankful and we are blessed to be able to have school be in person,” Frazier expressed. “I’m happy that our parents and our community is in support of the school and has been in support of the school and I think we are just blessed to be here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.