Piedmont Lithium held a public meeting last Friday at the Etowah Community Center to explain the plans they hope to accomplish with the Etowah site.
Representatives of the organization brought examples and a PowerPoint presentation to discuss the company’s reasons for coming here and what their hopes are for the plant.
Piedmont Vice President of Government Affairs Malissa Gordon explained why the corporation chose Tennessee as their business site.
“Some of the reasons that brought us here are all of the synergy here in Tennessee,” Gordon said. “You are hearing a lot about different announcements, different expansions. There is a lot going on in this state right now in this industry.”
Another reason for Tennessee to be chosen, according to Gordon, was due to the proximity of other related parts of the industry and the hope of bringing in more industries that follow Piedmont.
“We had to think about all of that as we strategized where to put this plant,” she noted. “We also had to think about the workforce. We have 120 jobs to start ... and finally it is the welcoming business climate, specifically here in McMinn County and Etowah, that brought us here.”
According to Gordon, Piedmont fully intends to be a functioning part of the Etowah community rather than being an industry that keeps to itself. It was recently announced that Piedmont has started a charitable foundation in the area, Power for Life Inc., that will provide “charitable and educational initiatives” in the local community.
“I personally feel like we have made some really good strives even without having a building yet,” she stated. “I have to say that Tennessee was my number one choice and we are so glad to be here.”
Other information presented during the event consisted of an explanation of Piedmont Lithium itself and their goal of becoming a leading producer of lithium hydroxide in North America.
Piedmont Lithium was founded in 2016 with their corporate headquarters being in North Carolina with roughly 40 employees.
The company’s key initiatives consist of Quebec Project 2023, Ghana Project 2024/2025, Tennessee Lithium 2026 and Carolina Lithium 2026/2027.
Their goal is to provide the demand for “energy independence” in the United States and supply the needs of lithium hydroxide for electronic vehicles, as currently China manufactures roughly 80% of the world’s lithium hydroxide.
Officials also discussed the expectations of the new facility, the filtering systems Piedmont plans to use to reduce air emissions and the permits the company has applied for along with expected timeline for the permit arrival.
Representatives of Piedmont also showed the various states of the product the Etowah facility would be producing from the raw material all the way to the finished product.
More information will be available in upcoming editions of The DPA.
