McMinn County Schools is taking a new step to attempt to quell what is reportedly a growing issue.
MCS Safety Supervisor Justin Wallace is heading up the McMinn County Safety Coalition Team, which is focusing on lowering the amount of vaping and THC use in county schools. Representative agencies involved in the task force include the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department, 10th Judicial Drug Task Force, McMinn County Juvenile Services, McMinn County Health Department, 10th Judicial District Attorney’s Office and McMinn County School Board.
“(Wallace) has been instrumental in putting together a task force and coming up with ways we can slow this down and stop it,” MCS Director Lee Parkison said during the most recent county school board meeting.
“Vaping and THC have become community problems here in McMinn County ... and all across Tennessee and the nation,” Wallace told the school board members as he announced the task force.
To try to deal with the issue, Wallace said he took ideas from other areas and sought out people’s views on starting up the task force.
“We brainstorm and talk about the numbers,” Wallace said.
He noted that juvenile services has recorded more than 188 vaping and THC citations, its highest caseload in more than 15 years. He added that there have been more than 158 counts of vape devices — both tobacco and THC — brought into the county schools and at least 15 calls into mental health mobile crisis, which includes suicidal thoughts.
“It makes it very hard to educate students when you’re battling not only county school issues, but also community issues,” Wallace said.
As for what can be done about the concerns over vaping and THC, Wallace pointed out that the task force recently heard from representatives of ATS The Bridge, a group in Bradley County that is involved with Bradley County and Cleveland City schools.
“They’re informing community members, they’re informing students of the dangers of it,” Wallace said. “They’re going into the schools and building quality relationships.”
He said ATS The Bridge has been to Mt. View Elementary School and Calhoun Elementary School in the past and officials with both spoke highly of their methods.
“We aren’t sitting on our hands, we’re researching and trying to find out the best plan of action,” Wallace said.
Wallace noted that technology advances have added difficulties in keeping students from getting a hold of these products.
“Back in the day, you had to know someone to purchase marijuana or drugs,” he said. “Now you can hide behind a computer, purchase cartridges online and have them delivered to your door. It’s the elusiveness that’s causing such a hard time for the sheriff’s department or the schools or community to get a hold of it.”
Wallace noted that measures have already been taken inside some schools to catch when students possess the devices.
“We have halo sensors in every restroom of both high schools and that’s part of the reason we’re seeing an influx of catching these things,” he explained.
However, the problem has stretched beyond just the high schools and has filtered to as young as middle school students in 6th through 8th grades as well, he said.
“It’s not as big a problem in elementary school as high school,” he added.
Another layer of the problem that Wallace said needs to be addressed is the level of punishment for a child being found in possession of a device. Currently, juvenile services levies a $50 citation and a mandatory two-hour class for the student.
“We’re seeing that’s not as much of a deterrent,” he said. “We’re looking at court-ordered parent involvement. When parents are inconvenienced, something usually sticks a little quicker.”
The task force will continue meeting, he said, to seek solutions to the problem.
