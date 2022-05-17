The Optimist Club of Athens named its teachers of the year for 2022 during a banquet on Thursday. Shown here are ACMS’ Kristen Combs, City Park’s Terri Smith, Ingleside’s C.J. Coleman, North City’s Daelyn Waldroup, Etowah’s Candace Housley and Crystal Carroccio, E.K. Baker’s Adrienne Barnett and Joy Swafford, Englewood’s Laura Carr, Mountain View’s Elizabeth Witt and Christina Weeks, Niota’s Trena Hall and Chase Gates, Riceville’s Lindsey Campbell, Rogers Creek’s Angela Wilson and T.J. Roberts, McMinn Central’s Timothy Womac, McMinn County High School’s Tre’ Foley, McMinn CTE’s Denise Cito, TCAT-Athens’ Shelly Foster, and Fairview Christian’s Coleen Wood and Maddie Herrell. Winners who were not present are Westside’s Leslie Martin, Calhoun’s Kristin Burnsed and Shelly Tullier, Englewood’s Beth Frazier, Riceville’s Michelle Newman, McMinn Central’s Mark Mobley, MCHS’ Lauren Cockrell Rucker, TWU’s Dr. Jackson Gainer and Valley Christian Academy’s Jessica Walker.
The Optimist Club of Athens named its teachers of the year for 2022 during a banquet on Thursday. Shown here are ACMS’ Kristen Combs, City Park’s Terri Smith, Ingleside’s C.J. Coleman, North City’s Daelyn Waldroup, Etowah’s Candace Housley and Crystal Carroccio, E.K. Baker’s Adrienne Barnett and Joy Swafford, Englewood’s Laura Carr, Mountain View’s Elizabeth Witt and Christina Weeks, Niota’s Trena Hall and Chase Gates, Riceville’s Lindsey Campbell, Rogers Creek’s Angela Wilson and T.J. Roberts, McMinn Central’s Timothy Womac, McMinn County High School’s Tre’ Foley, McMinn CTE’s Denise Cito, TCAT-Athens’ Shelly Foster, and Fairview Christian’s Coleen Wood and Maddie Herrell. Winners who were not present are Westside’s Leslie Martin, Calhoun’s Kristin Burnsed and Shelly Tullier, Englewood’s Beth Frazier, Riceville’s Michelle Newman, McMinn Central’s Mark Mobley, MCHS’ Lauren Cockrell Rucker, TWU’s Dr. Jackson Gainer and Valley Christian Academy’s Jessica Walker.
Dewey Morgan | The Daily Post-Athenian
Dr. John Forgety was the speaker Thursday night at the Optimist Club of Athens’ Education Awards Banquet.
The Optimist Club of Athens recognized teachers from various schools across McMinn County Thursday during its annual Education Awards Banquet.
Educators from all McMinn County Schools, Athens City Schools, Valley Christian Academy, Fairview Christian Academy, Christ’s Legacy Academy, Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Athens, Etowah City School and Tennessee Wesleyan University were honored for their accomplishments over the course of the school year. Former McMinn County Director of Schools Dr. John Forgety also spoke about the importance of teachers across the country.
“Teachers are the people who make dreams come true,” Forgety said, following that up with a reference to the Waylon Jennings song “My Heroes Have Always Been Cowboys.”
“My heroes have always been teachers,” Forgety said.
Forgety noted that his mother was a teacher who grew up during the Great Depression and first taught in a one-room schoolhouse. Four of her five children, Forgety included, had careers in the education field as well.
That led him into talking about a radio talk show host he heard lament that there are no more heroes in the country today.
“Teachers, moreso than ever, deal with a level of violence, drug abuse, child abuse and they deal with it in a way that’s in the best interest of students,” he said.
Forgety also mentioned the heroic acts of teachers at Columbine High School when the infamous shooting took place in 1999 and other similar instances that saved the lives of students, at times at the cost of the teacher’s life.
“Don’t tell me there aren’t heroes in America today,” he said. “This room is full of them. Teaching is a calling, I firmly believe that.”
Closer to home, Forgety said he recently talked with an electrician who credited his success in life to a Tellico Plains Elementary School teacher. The man said he struggled in school, but the teacher kept up with him and encouraged him in school and life, to the point of giving him one of her husband’s suits so that he could attend Tellico Plains High School’s prom.
“She’s the closest thing to a mother I ever had,” Forgety recalled the man telling him.
“Don’t tell me there aren’t heroes in America today,” he reiterated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.