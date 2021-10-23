MCMINN COUNTY
E-911 Board of Directors will meet on Thursday, Oct. 28, at 5 p.m. at the Emergency Operations Center.
ATHENSBoard of Education will hold its fall retreat on Wednesday, Oct. 27, at 8:30 a.m. at the Administration Building.
ETOWAHUtilities Board will meet on Monday, Oct. 25, at 6 p.m. at the Etowah Community Center.
City Commission will meet on Monday, Oct. 25, at 6:30 p.m. at the Etowah Community Center.
