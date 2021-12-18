A Christmas tradition of helping those in need is taking place once again today.
The Etowah Police Department is distributing their gifts today for their annual Christmas For Kids Project.
EPD Sgt. and President of the Christmas for Kids Project Wes Atwell stated the officers started giving the presents at 9 a.m.
“We will start at 9 and continue to go until we get all of our stops taken care of,” he said.
As local children’s Christmas is being made a little more merry this year, there is already a thought about next year’s annual event.
The organization will continue to accept donations for next year’s Christmas for Kids Project.
“Our organization will accept new unwrapped toys and of course monetary donations to the Etowah Christmas for Kids Project,” Atwell stated. “Those can be dropped off at the fire and police stations here in Etowah.”
Parents who would like to have their children participate in this event will have the opportunity to sign up for it next year.
“We do an application process that usually starts by the end of October to beginning of November and we usually run the time frame for four to six weeks,” Atwell noted. “This is our 10th year anniversary that we have been doing this and we are very happy to say that we have never turned anyone down.”
The applications will be available at the police department as next Christmas season approaches.
“We just enjoy being able to give back to the community,” he expressed. “This started with two police officers, myself and a detective, 10 years ago. We did it out of our pockets that first year or two and it wasn’t anything that we wanted recognition for. It was just something that we did for a couple of families that we had met and it grew from there to the point where this year we have 67 kids. So it has grown every year and it is something that warms our heart to be able to bring these children gifts who were totally unexpecting it.”
Atwell said they have had several community partners who have helped make this program a success.
“We could not have done this without the City of Etowah, They have been very generous in their donations,” Atwell said. “We have partnered with Waupaca for several years and they do a toy drive for us every year and the community has really stepped up and given monetary donations this year. Even though this is a non-profit, the city really stepped up and helped us take care of these kids.”
