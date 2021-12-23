The Friendly Fellow Club met up with several volunteers Monday night to prepare food baskets for members of the community in need.
A member of the Friendly Fellow Club stated this has been a long time tradition for the community.
“This is something that our community has come together to do for more than 80 years now on an annual basis,” the member said. “It is important that we always give back and this is a great way for us to get people together to do that.”
A variety of community members volunteer to help the Friendly Fellow Club with the food baskets each year.
“We have a lot of people from different parts of the community come together,” he said. “We have little kids and their families who come together for this. It is really a great thing.”
The club member believes this program has had a big impact on the community.
“We average around 500 boxes a year,” he noted. “If anyone is interested in helping out, you can make a donation or volunteer to come out and help us.”
Chris Adams has been helping with the food boxes for 15 years and he said he believes this is an excellent way to give to the community.
“This is a great way to get a variety of people involved, from children to older folks,” Adams said. “We make pretty quick work of it and when we get to hand them out we see how much it means to the people who are receiving them.”
Adams believes there are a number of people who eagerly await the Friendly Fellow’s packing event every year.
“I believe people look forward to this event both as a participant and as a recipient,” he expressed. “The food we provide for them is not just a one meal and done. It is meals for many weeks and that helps as well.”
Adams stated he continues to return to the event due to his love of being a part of the community effort.
“My children have participated and so has my wife, so it is also a family tradition, for lack of a better word,” Adams said. “I appreciate all of the volunteers who come out every year to help us. It is what continues to make this a great event. All of the money that gets raised goes right back to the food, so this is just a really good example of the community coming together to help.”
