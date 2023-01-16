Academic dreams were in focus Sunday afternoon as the McMinn County branch of the NAACP held its McMinn County Dream Achievers Awards ceremony.
The event took place at Tennessee Wesleyan University and featured 145 local students from Calhoun, Etowah, Englewood, Mt. View, Niota, Riceville, Athens City Middle School, McMinn Central High School and McMinn County High School being honored.
The program honors African-American students in the 7th through 12th grades who earn at least a 3.0 grade-point average for the first semester of the academic year.
“These young scholars have shown what it takes to be our future,” event coordinator Ann Boyd said. “I am honored to be here to honor these recipients.”
TWU President Tyler Forrest also spoke, noting that one of the first things he decided when he was named the head man at the school was to continue hosting this program.
“We are proud partners in this endeavor,” he said. “It’s something that’s very easy to say yes to.”
He then turned his attention to the students being honored, giving them a bit of advice.
“Begin to think about tomorrow — what’s your next educational step or your next career step,” he said. “We’re certainly here to work alongside you.”
Representatives from each school system in McMinn County were on hand for the program as well, with Director of McMinn County Schools Lee Parkison and Etowah City School Director Dr. Mike Frazier both speaking along with ACMS Principal Mike Simmons.
“It is truly a privilege and honor to be up here year after year,” Frazier told those in attendance. “The main reason we are here is to applaud these students. I challenge you throughout the rest of your academic career to continue working on high academic achievement. If we don’t truly believe in our heart, it won’t come to fruition.”
Parkison also had a word of advice for the students being honored.
“Please continue to be an example for all those around you,” he said. “People are always watching, remember that.”
Simmons said it’s meaningful to him that this event is held every year.
“It communicates something to our youth and it communicates something to our community about what we value,” he said. “I’m proud of you, I appreciate you.”
McMinn County NAACP President Rev. Benjamin Jackson Jr. closed out the program by citing the letter Paul wrote to the Church at Philippi in the Bible.
“Real success is not only what you achieve, but also how you reach down and help your brother and sister,” he said. “Dream high, dream big, shoot for the stars — but always remember to add this flavor of humility to your life.”
