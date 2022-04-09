Athens Congress Parkway General Manager Mindy Hicks was recently awarded the Hardee’s National Top 10 Operations Excellence Award.
This award honors the nationwide Top 10 Hardee’s Restaurants of the Year for 2021. Hicks celebrated her 15th year with J&S Restaurants, Inc., and was recognized at the company awards celebration where she received multiple awards in addition to the Operations Excellence Award.
J&S Restaurants, Inc., President/COO Julia Scoggins stated, “Mindy was able to rise above the struggles and challenges of doing business under the conditions created by COVID-19 and excel emphatically.”
Hicks also received awards for Highest Sales Increase, Highest Scores in Operations Assessments, Highest Quality Assessments or EcoSure Scores, and Best Overall Restaurant Score Card, in addition to running the Fastest Drive-Thru Speed of Service in the company with a year-to-date average of 2 minutes and 6 seconds. Hicks went on to receive the District One 2021 General Manager of Year award followed by the overall J&S Restaurants, Inc., General Manager of Year 2021 Award.
District Manager Alice Ellison added, “Mindy is always willing to help the team and has one of the cleanest stores in the area. She is a great motivator to her team and other general managers. The Congress Parkway store has the best culture and is always full of laughter and smiles.”
Scoggins added, “Selecting our General Manager of the Year for 2021 was an easy task. Congratulations to our own Shining Star Mindy Hicks of Hardee’s Athens, Congress Parkway.”
