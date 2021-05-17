A message of overcoming the odds was given to graduates of McMinn Central High School Friday night.
The Class of 2021 included 173 graduating students as graduation ceremonies returned closer to normal after last year’s COVID-19 disruption.
Three students took to the stage to give their valedictory addresses — Madison Hensley, followed by Joshua Loveday and then Emily Partin.
Hensley spoke to her fellow graduates about fighting the odds and coming out on top.
“As most of you already know I am a cancer surviver. I’ve never liked to talk about it, but if I didn’t today I wouldn’t be able to be valedictorian,” Hensley said. “The doctors told my family that I would never be able to learn like a normal kid and that I would have to have a tutor for the rest of my life, however God had a plan for me and He gave me the ability to come out on the very top ... You can accomplish much more than you ever thought yourself capable.”
Loveday then spoke about the importance of mental and emotional health.
“You may feel like the walls are closing in around you, but you are not alone,” Loveday said. “Whether you are suffering from depression, anxiety or any other mental disorders I want you to know that joy is out there for you. A joy so fierce and powerful that everyone around you can feel and see it.”
He shared his story of how he started to “free fall inside” starting in his 7th and 8th grade years of school.
“I kept a normal face to the outside world. No one knew what was going on inside my head because I feared what the world would think about me,” Loveday said. “God gave me a great group of friends and a support system. These friends gave me the courage and strength to not go through my battle alone. Because of Jesus Christ and my friends and my family, I was able to receive a joy that I could not even describe. I say this because I know there are some people here tonight that are in desperate need of hearing this, so if you are one of these people know that I am here for you. If you do not feel comfortable talking to someone about your feelings you can talk to me. It is OK to ask for help and guidance.”
Partin followed them, describing the joy and uncertainty of life after graduating high school.
“Not even two weeks ago we had to ask for permission to go to the bathroom, yet nearly everyone expects us to know exactly what we are doing post high school,” Partin said. “Whatever path you choose we wouldn’t have made it to this point without teachers throughout the years ... In short, four years ago we walked into Central High School as freshmen and today our journey is complete. We may be done with high school but this is only the beginning for us, the class of 2021.”
