Organizers for this year’s veterans parade in Etowah are planning to make this iteration more exciting for participants and viewers alike.
According to McMinn County Veteran Services Officer Susan Peglow, there will be some returning features for the upcoming parade.
“We are going to have the tank back this year, the little ship back this year and we are possibly going to have a submarine float this year,” she noted. “We are really excited because this is our opportunity to thank veterans and to show people how great our veterans are.”
According to Peglow, the City of Etowah has approved the parade route to follow the same the course it has traditionally trod.
“The date will be Nov. 5,” she said. “That morning there will be a 5k freedom run at the Eureka Trail, sponsored by the American Legion. It will be our first one and we are excited about it.”
The freedom run will start at 8 a.m. that morning with the lineup for the parade starting at 1:30 p.m. and the event itself planned to start at 3 p.m.
“After the parade, Boy Scout Troop 74 will providing a meal with sides that is open to everyone,” she noted. “David Brock will be our guest speaker, there will be a POW/MIA table set up and more. It includes all veterans organizations in McMinn County ... The Elks Lodge sponsors and starts all of this as well.”
The parade has been held in Etowah for several years with plans to stay for the foreseeable future.
“I encourage people to come out and support their veterans,” Peglow expressed. “It is a good chance to honor the veterans that made our country so great. Veterans are usually the first ones forgotten and the last ones remembered and that needs to be changed.”
Peglow stated she has received positive feedback from the veterans about the Etowah parade.
“They like being in the parade and it is always cool to feel like you are special,” she expressed. “When we do this parade we want people to realize how special our veterans are. Veterans Day is a big deal.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.