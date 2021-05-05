Public Meetings May 5, 2021 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ATHENSHistoric Preservation Commission will meet on Thursday, May 6, at 3:30 p.m. in the Burkett Witt Council Chambers at the Athens Municipal Building. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Historic Preservation Commission Burkett Witt Council Athens Municipal Building Politics Athens Chamber Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Police reports for Friday, April 30, 2021 McMinn County hires Randy Casey as boys' basketball coach Police reports for Wednesday, April 28, 2021 Police reports for Monday, May 3, 2021 Allegedly stolen auto parts found, charges pending Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form
