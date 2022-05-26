The Boys & Girls Club of the Ocoee Region has expressed interest in coming to the City of Etowah.
According to Etowah City Manager Russ Blair during his city manager report that was given during the regular city commission meeting Monday night, officials with the organization are looking into the possibility of opening shop in Etowah.
“Things have been moving in a very positive direction with the Boys & Girls Club,” Blair expressed. “They came to Etowah last week ... They are ready to move forward.”
He noted that the current likely course for the Boys & Girls Club would have them start at Etowah City School.
“From there our hope is that they will be able to raise enough money to build a facility or something,” he noted. “Even if the club is at the city school, they will still welcome students from Mountain View Elementary School.”
He believes this program would provide the additional child care services the community needs.
“It is a fabulous program. They do everything from after school care, they feed them, they make sure all of their homework is done and that is every single day of the week following school,” he noted. “It also includes a summer program, so it really fills an area of need that we have here in the city which is after school care for kids.”
The club had representatives at the February McMinn County Commission meeting expressing interest in opening a facility locally. There is already a Boys & Girls Club located in both Meigs and Monroe counties.
Blair noted the Boys & Girls Club is requesting a donation from the city as a show of good faith.
“They are asking for a $5,000 donation from the City of Etowah to show support for the program,” he noted. “I think that would be an annual thing. They would want to see that we show our support.”
According to Blair, the Boys & Girls Club is seeking $25,000 from McMinn County.
“The Boys & Girls Club operates similar to the rescue squad where they seek out and raise their own funding,” Blair said. “I think the opportunity to partner with them might give them the ability to expand quicker.”
Blair mentioned they are currently waiting on the city school board to approve the club beginning at the school.
“Once that is done we will propose a resolution to make the donation,” Blair expressed. “I think this would be a very positive thing for our town.”
