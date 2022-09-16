Two local school districts earned an exclusive title recently.
Meigs County Schools and Etowah City School have been designated as Exemplary by the Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE).
According to TDOE, there were 92 schools across the state to be designated as a Reward school and 16 districts were designated as Exemplary districts. Meigs and Etowah were both included in the latter number and all four Meigs County schools — Meigs North Elementary, Meigs South Elementary, Meigs Middle and Meigs High — earned the former designation.
Meigs County Schools Director Clint Baker expressed his excitement for his district to be counted among the Exemplary schools.
“We were so excited when we found out. To be able to share that with all of our schools, for us, it has never happened before and it is unbelievable,” Baker said. “We are thrilled. I believe it is a testament to our faculty, staff, supervisors and our students as well have done a fantastic job. Our school board has allowed us to have the resources to be able to do these things, so this was a really great job coming off of the pandemic.”
Baker stated that being named an Exemplary school district is a particular honor this year.
“There are 16 this year so we have put ourselves up there with some of the best districts in the state,” he expressed. “We all had a part in this. We have just over 2,000 people in our community that should be really excited because this means we are one of the best in the state and our parents should be really excited because we have a really good school community with the parents as well.”
Baker expressed that reaching and maintaining this status is difficult.
“You have to strive every day with this in mind,” he noted. “I see the teachers and staff working their tails off for the kids and that is what it takes.”
Baker also thanked the community for all of their support.
“Thank you for allowing us to work with their kids and spend time with them,” he stated. “We did a lot of things with tutoring and summer programs, so we are grateful to be a part of a community that is school-oriented and school-committed like we are in Meigs County. I hope we can build on this and continue to strive for excellence for our kids.”
Etowah City School was also named an Exemplary school district out of the 147 school districts across the State of Tennessee.
“We are proud of our faculty and staff for their dedication and hard work,” said Etowah City School Director Dr. Mike Frazier. “Their perseverance and commitment to excellence goes above and beyond the call of duty. We appreciate our school board for their support and concern for our students and faculty. Being able to accelerate learning for all our students at Etowah City School is our goal.”
Frazier believes this recognition proves the dedication the school holds to improving student growth.
“It says that we are doing all of the things to try to build a stronger foundation in English Language Arts, Math and other programs that the state would like for us to perform,” he said. “Our teachers are going to training provided by the state and we have made partners outside of the state to provide mentors to work alongside us, so we are trying to do all that we can to support educating our kids.”
Etowah City School has previously held the title of Exemplary district before.
“I believe we were named an Exemplary district in 2019 and I hope that we can maintain and stay there,” Frazier noted. “We want to do the right things and provide all of the things our students and teachers need. Our board has supported in every aspect of our daily challenges and I’m very proud of them and our teachers are doing a tremendous job and that is where all of the learning takes place.”
