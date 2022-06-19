The City of Athens announced it will be extending the city splash pad's hours due to the recent heat wave.
According to information from the City of Athens, the splash pad at Athens Regional Park will now remain open until 9 p.m.
"We moved the operating hours back a little bit due to it being so hot and we had also received several people request it, also," said Athens Parks and Recreations Director Austin Fesmire. "We thought it was a good idea since it doesn't get dark until roughly 9 p.m. anyway so it was a great request and we are happy that we could do it."
Fesmire believes the splash pad is an entertaining feature the city offers to residents and visitors.
"If you have ever been to the splash pad then you would know it is the coolest place in town," he said. "The water is cooler in the evening plus 9 p.m. is the new 7 p.m. for this time of the year."
Fesmire noted that the pool hours will not be affected like the splash pad's were.
"We offer a lot of parties at the pool for after hours, so it tends to be open later than the pad anyway," he noted. "Despite the heat potentially providing more interest, this will not affect the way we have reservations set up for the pad. The splash pad tends to be continually booked, but this shouldn't affect anybody at all other than the features would stay on later."
Fesmire hopes everyone would enjoy the relaxing environment of the splash pad.
"I hope everyone is ready to get wet," he said. "We are currently working on the tidal tank and hope to have it back in operation next week and once we get that going it will be the best place in town to get soaking wet."
Athens Parks and Recreation is grateful to be able to provide this facility, especially during the current heat wave, he said.
"We are very happy to have this facility available for people to come down and cool off with," he said. "Interestingly, the water at the splash pad is a little cooler than the water at the swimming pool due to the water not constantly being out in the sun. It is underground in the reservoir so the water coming out is just a little cooler than what you would find in a pool."
Reservations for the splash pad pavilion can be made on the City of Athens website under Parks and Recreation.
Pool reservations can also be made online as well.
For further questions, go to their website or call Athens Parks and Recreation at (423)744-2704.
